There are con­fer­ences and foun­da­tions and con­sor­tia and keynotes; it’s the new hot­ness! But I looked in­to blockchain tech­nolo­gies care­ful­ly and I’ve end­ed up think­ing it’s an over­pro­mot­ed niche sideshow.

First of­f, I should say that I like blockchain, con­cep­tu­al­ly. Provably-immutable append-only da­ta log with trans­ac­tion val­i­da­tion based on asym­met­ric cryp­to, and (op­tion­al­ly) a Byzantine-generals so­lu­tion too! What’s not to like? But I still don’t think the world needs it.

I’m not stuck on the tech­ni­cal ob­jec­tion­s, for ex­am­ple the laugh­ably slow transactions-per-second of most real-world blockchain im­ple­men­ta­tion­s. Where I work, scal­ing out hor­i­zon­tal­ly to sup­port a mil­lion TPS is ta­ble stakes.

I could maybe get past the socio-political is­sues, the mis­guid­ed no­tion that in civ­i­lized coun­tries, you can route around the le­gal sys­tem with “smart contracts” (in ad-hoc pro­ce­du­ral lan­guages) and al­go­rith­mic cryp­tog­ra­phy.

I could even skate around the huge busi­ness contra-indicator: Some­thing on the or­der of a bil­lion dol­lars of venture-capital mon­ey has flowed in­to the blockchain start­up scene. And, what’s come out? I’m not talk­ing about plat­forms that are “ready for business” or “proven enterprise-grade” or “approved by reg­u­la­to­ry authorities”, I’m talk­ing about blockchain in pro­duc­tion with jobs de­pend­ing on it.

But here’s the thing. I’m an old guy: I’ve seen wave af­ter wave of landscape-shifting tech­nol­o­gy sweep through the IT space: Per­son­al com­put­er­s, Unix, C, the In­ter­net and We­b, Java, REST, mo­bile, pub­lic cloud. And with­out ex­cep­tion, I ob­served that they were ini­tial­ly load­ed in the back door by geek­s, with­out ask­ing per­mis­sion, be­cause they got shit done and helped peo­ple with their job­s.

That’s not hap­pen­ing with blockchain. Not in the slight­est. Which is why I don’t be­lieve in it.